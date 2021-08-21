Raleigh Fire Department investigating mobile home fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Fire Department believes a cooking malfunction started a fire at a mobile home in Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 12:11 p.m. the department responded to 5008 Sunny Field Dr. and put the fire out in approximately one hour.

According to Division Chief Ian Toms who was on site, firefighters put the fire out just after 1 p.m.

Toms said the blaze was unintentional but the department believes it was due to a cooking malfunction.

Two adults are displaced because of the fire, but neither were treated for injuries on-scene or taken to the hospital because of any injuries. Furthermore, only one adult was home at the time of the fire.

Neither person has been identified at this time.