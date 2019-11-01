Raleigh Fire Department looking for recruits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Anyone interested in joining the Raleigh Fire Department will have an opportunity in November.

The Department is accepting recruit applications Friday through November 30 at 11:59 p.m.

The City of Raleigh said a firefighter recruit is an entry-level position involving the development of skills, knowledge and abilities related to protecting life and property through firefighting.

Firefighters also provide emergency medical treatment to the sick and injured.

Candidates must complete the Fire Academy and become a state certified emergency medical technician.

Those interested in becoming firefighter recruits should download and review the Candidate Selection Procedures Manual, available on the Fire Department Recruitment page on the City website before applying for the position.

The starting salary for a firefighter is about $38,000 with a 3-percent raise upon graduation from the Raleigh Fire Academy.

Applications must be submitted online. Applications will not be accepted in person or via fax or email.