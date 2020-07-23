Raleigh Fire Department to give out free masks, sanitizer Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Fire Department is giving out free masks on Thursday, according to the City of Raleigh.

The giveaway will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the supply runs out, at Fire Station 21 off South Hall Road.

Officials said that the number of masks is limited and it’s possible the event will have to end early. Firefighters will also be giving out hand sanitizer.

The department gave out more than 5,000 masks over a two-day period last week.

