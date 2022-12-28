RALEIGH N.C. — One of the largest graduating recruit classes will help cut vacancies significantly at the Raleigh Fire Department.

Wednesday night, 49 firefighters received their badges.

“This class is one that’s young and innovative, very cutting edge technology and training so they’re the latest and greatest firefighters to hit the street of Raleigh,” Fire Chief Herbert Griffin said.

Similar to agencies across the country, the Raleigh Fire Department has been trying to combat a shortage of first responders.

Over the summer, city leaders increased pay for firefighters and police officers, with starting pay up from $39,200 to $46,540.

Just six months ago, the department reported 67 vacancies. Now, between recent hires and the new class, Griffin said that number has been cut to just three. He also said the department has received around 500 applications for their next academy starting in April.

Just this month, Raleigh Fire became one of the first in the state to hire a full-time psychologist. Griffin said health is a number one priority.

“Without a doubt, health and safety. It’s my job to put a good firefighter on the street, one that’s mentally healthy and physically healthy so they can serve their community,” Griffin said.

Among the graduates was William Chase Johnson, who received the Greg Ellis Extra Effort Award for his work during training.

Johnson follows family into a career battling fires.

“So my dad is actually a 35-year volunteer firefighter and I’ve always been around it growing up,” Johnson said. “Honestly I do it because I love it and it’s always something I’ve wanted to do.”