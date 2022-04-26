RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Firebirds are hosting two special events this weekend to wrap up their home slate in April.

On Friday, the Firebirds will cater to the college kids and have a “College Night” where fans are encouraged to rep their alma mater at 7 p.m. when Raleigh takes on the Alabama Jaguars.

On Saturday, the team will honor our nation’s heroes in a Military Appreciation event when the Firebirds host the Carolina Coyotes at 4 p.m.

The Firebirds also said they want to use “College Night” for high school students with their admissions office to come out and have a meet and greet, its official website said.

“This will give the opportunity for future students and schools to start forming a connection,” the website said.

Click here to see a list of specific colleges that will be represented by admission offices. However, Raleigh said all colleges from all over are welcome.

The next day, the Firebirds said they’ll be honored to play in front of the men and women who protect our lives day-in and day-out.

“The Firebirds will use this game to show our support for the men and women who serve our nation,” the website said. “We will invite the local recruiting branches, ROTC programs of our local colleges, the Veteran Administration, the Marines, the Air Force, the Army, the Navy, and the National Guard for a chance to meet with anyone interested in serving.”