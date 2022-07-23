RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh fire announced Saturday that two engines are out of service due to staffing shortages.

In a Facebook post, the Raleigh Fire Fighters Association said that Engines 13 and 4 are out of service. Engine 13 serves the west side of downtown and engine 4 serves the Six Forks Road corridor. The post says both engines are out of service for Saturday.

“This is a sad day for Raleigh,” said the Facebook post. “Until leaders admit massive issues and come to the table to work on real solutions to retain current employees and ones they continue to hire, this will be the new norm.”

CBS 17 previously reported on the Raleigh firefighter shortage. According to Raleigh’s Assistant Chief for Professional Development, Ian Thomas, the department currently has 67 vacancies and expects that number to grow.

The Facebook post says every other engine and ladder in the company in Raleigh has three fire personnel.

The post says ladder companies ride around four fire personnel and split into two teams on fire scenes to remove toxic gases and search for victims.

Without engines 13 and 4 in service, the department is unable to provide both services from one ladder company.

If a ladder company must use its fire pump and personnel to put out fire, no search team for victims will be available from that company, according to fire officials.

