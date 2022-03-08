RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh officials Tuesday thanked firefighters who helped rescue and later revive a dog from a house fire over the weekend.

The fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday at a two-story home in the 1600 block of Brownairs Lane, which is in a neighborhood off South New Hope Road in southeast Raleigh.

Raleigh fire officials said a woman was at home when the fire broke out. She managed to escape with no injuries. But firefighters managed to rescue a dog from the home.

Raleigh officials said Tuesday firefighter Brett Taylor helped get the dog — named Sassy Cinnamon — out of the house.

Flames were coming from the home as Taylor went inside to search for anyone.

Taylor found 2-year-old Sassy under a bed upstairs — after spotting her tail, a Raleigh news release said.

“Taylor looked under the bed and spotted a dog that appeared lifeless. He prodded the dog, then grabbed her and quickly got her outside to safety,” the news release said.

CBS 17 photo

City of Raleigh photo

City of Raleigh photo

Brett Taylor. City of Raleigh photo

Photos from the city showed Taylor carrying Sassy Cinnamon out of the home.

Wake EMS paramedics Brittnay Baker and Courtney Stansbury gave the dog oxygen.

Raleigh Fire District Chief Benji Currie also helped.

“We didn’t know if she’d make it. It was very emotional,” Currie said in the release.

Taylor has been with the Raleigh Fire Department for 19 years, but reviving a pet was a first for him, the news release said.

“After a few minutes with the oxygen mask, she responded. We were all relieved,” Taylor said in the news release. “I’m just glad something good could come out of something bad.”

The homeowner, Dee Jenkins, said Sassy weighed just over a pound when she was adopted.

“Sassy and I are survivors,” Jenkins said in the news release.

About 35 firefighters responded to the blaze, which damaged half the home, according to a Raleigh Fire Department report.

The burned home was still standing but had significant damage to both levels, including a garage. Most of the fire damage was concentrated at the front of the house, fire officials later said.