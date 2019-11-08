VIDEO: Raleigh firefighters battle house fire on Sanderson Dr.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh firefighters are responding to a house fire on the 2500 block of Sanderson Drive.

Reports of heavy smoke coming from the gable vents on the house came in around 9 a.m. Friday.

Sanderson Drive is located between Glenwood Avenue’s intersections with Oberlin and Anderson drives.

Raleigh Fire Chief John McGrath said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

McGrath confirmed the homeowners were home at the start of the fire, but that no one was injured.

There is “significant damage” to the home, and the family is currently displaced.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available. Please check back for details.

