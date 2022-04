RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Firefighters responded to a crash involving a bus and a car Sunday afternoon.

This happened near Garner road and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Firefighters and police responded responded to the crash before 11:30 a.m.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital with life-threating injures.

Police are still investigating the crash.

