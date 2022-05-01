RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh advertising company has a challenge if you’re looking for a way to help refugees and Ukraine take out your running shoes and track your mileage.

The advertising and design agency named Clean is seeking people and other businesses to walk 784 miles — the approximate distance across Ukraine — to raise money to support Ukrainian refugees.

Sunday the team put up posters across downtown Raleigh to spread the word locally.

They said this initiative brings awareness to those who are being forced to leave their homes because of the war.

Glen Fellman talked about the message behind the effort.

“We attempted a distance, well a collective distance, right, so everybody’s millage put together hoping to hit about the 748-mile mark — which is the distance across the country,” said Fellman, who is the executive director of Clean.

The group has a humanitarian fund set up through Nova Ukraine. If you would like to help donate or submit your mileage click here for more details.

Participants have until May 15 to submit their mileage walked.