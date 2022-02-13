Raleigh flower shop prepared early for Valentine’s Day as COVID shortages continue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Valentine’s Day is nearly here.

It’s the busiest time of year for many floral shops in the Triangle.

At Fallon’s Flowers North in Raleigh, manager Pam Classey was swamped with orders Sunday.

“This is our Christmas, so we start preparing early for it and we have some great stuff and we’re ready for every year,” said Classey.

She said her goal is to make her store a one-stop shop for everything her customers may need.

“My friend often says ‘go pick out your own flowers, pick up what you like’ so I decided, as I always do, (to) come here,” said customer Janice Hunter.

Hunter made sure to get to the flower shop early Sunday morning ahead of the rush.

Todd Taintor did the same.

“I bought some adult dozen roses for my wife of 23 years,” said Taintor.

In the back of the store, it was all hands on deck. Dozens of employees filled hundreds of orders of bouquets.

“We start back as early as September with some of our prep. We have outdoor trailers, we have two 52-foot trailers out there that we use for storage,” said Classey.

This year she had to prepare extra early.

With the CVODI-19 pandemic affecting just about everything these days, flower shops are no different.

“There’s been a very big glass shortage over the last couple of years, so we’ve been stockpiling,” said Classey.

Triangle florists have had to work around truck driver shortages, supply shortages and price increases in goods.

Classey told CBS 17 she also has been working around supply chain issues. Her store prepared ahead of time to fill orders this year.

“We’ve tried to become as proactive as possible so we’re not experiencing that shortage as much as we could have,” she said.

Fallon’s Flowers North plans to open early Monday to ​accommodate any last-minute orders. They will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.