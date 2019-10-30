Raleigh forum explores improving relationships between minorities and officers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Music, prayer, and passionate conversation filled Wake Chapel Church in Raleigh as people gathered to discuss ways to improve relationships between law enforcement and the black community.

“Distrust is at an all-time high,” said Julian Cobb, director of youth programs at Wake Chapel Church. “We are talking about to protect and serve. A lot of young people don’t feel like the police are doing that and they feel unsafe in their presence,” he added.

The Wake County Sheriff and Morrisville police chief took questions about body cameras, traffic stops, and efforts to recruit African-American officers.

Fraternity and church leaders discussed concerns they’re hearing from young people, and emphasized the importance of voting. The panel also talked about how law enforcement and the community can work together.

“The time is now. We must get away from the ‘us against them.’ We’ve got to come together as one,” said Antonio Knox, 40th Grand Basileus of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

Some people who attended the forum say the discussion is a good first step toward understanding.

“We need to get officers to have conversations with the black community,” said Lamar Brown.

Yazmin Jones said the forum taught her about programs that bring young people and law enforcement officers together.

“I think I can spread the word about how you can get out there and get involved with law enforcement and bridge that gap,” she said.

Both said they believe the forum was productive.

“I think it was a great conversation,” said Jones.

“I’m looking forward to part two,” added Brown.

