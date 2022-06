RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The brothers of the Eta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity presented 100 fans on Friday to Wake County Human Services.

The fans will support the county’s Cool for Wake program. Cool for Wake is a seasonal heat relief program that provides free fans for those affected by extreme summer temperatures.

The program begins each year in May and runs through September. The Eta Sigma chapter is in its fifth year of supporting the program.