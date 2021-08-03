Raleigh friends each claim $700,000 after splitting 2nd-largest Cash 5 jackpot ever

A $100 bill with the picture of Ben Franklin (Nexstar, file)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two friends from Raleigh took home more than $700,000 each after winning the second-highest Cash 5 jackpot ever, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Tuesday.

Nicole Riley and Susan Edmondson, both of Raleigh, bought the ticket for the May 29 drawing through the lottery’s app.

They claimed the $1.9 million prize on Friday. After splitting it and accounting for tax withholdings, Riley and Edmondson each took home $705,104.

The largest jackpot in state history was $2.1 million.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 each. It is one of four games with the option of buying tickets online through the lottery’s website or app. Drawings are held every night. Tuesday’s jackpot is $166,000.