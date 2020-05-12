Raleigh gang member gets prison time for possessing firearm during rap video shoot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old Raleigh gang member was sentenced to more than four years in prison after he was found with a rifle with an extended magazine during a rap video shoot in May 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

On May 1, 2019, Shawn Andrea Farrington pleaded guilty to his fourth felony possession of cocaine charge in Wake County District Court.

Two days later, Farrington, who is a validated member of the G-Shine (Gangsta Killer) set of the United Blood Nation, was taking part in a rap video shoot in Raleigh, the U.S. Attorney’s office says.

During that shoot, Farrington had a semi-automatic rifle with an extended magazine. He was arrested at a home off Sanderford Road and charged with felon in possession of a firearm charge.

When he was arrested on the weapons charged, Farrington was already under judicial supervision for five separate convictions, including three felony possession of cocaine convictions and two misdemeanor convictions for child abuse.

On Tuesday, Farrington was sentenced to 55 months in prison for the firearm charge.

The case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.