RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You don’t expect to see colorful blooming in the middle of winter, but Tom Avent is out to prove it is possible.

“That’s what we want to do is bring people out in the season there and say look at what my garden can look like in the middle of winter. It’s incredibly exciting,” he said at the Juniper Level Botanical Garden’s first open house of the year.

Avent founded the garden almost 40 years ago. His mission is to collect, conserve and share plants with the world.

“There are one of a kind plants that only exists here– one place in the world. We’ve got a rare trillium. It was found on a nuclear plant site and it’s not even been described yet, so it’s not officially known to scientists,” he said.

The garden has more than 27,000 kind of plants. Plants are shipped from Raleigh to collectors and gardens all over the world. Avent says they have one of the most globally diverse collections.

Juniper Level Botanical Garden opens to the public for eight select weekends a year.

Linda Channel was visiting on the first day of the winter open house from Virginia.

“It’s my friends birthday. We used to come here when I lived here and we decided this would be a great open house kind of experience to meet up,” Channel said.

She planned to shop the greenhouses for something special.

“I love that they have really unique plants that I can’t find back home, that I can’t buy anywhere else so I love to come here and get some unique things like a voodoo plant,” she said.

Avent hopes visitor learn the importance of a diverse garden after strolling through the 28-acre property. Diversity and growing things for the right climate has kept them from using fertilizers for years.

“It’s about celebrating diversity. We learned that in part of our culture but we haven’t learned that in horticulture,” he said.

Below are the scheduled open houses for the remainder of the year:

Winter 2023

Sat. 2/25: 8 AM – 5 PM

Sun. 2/26: 1 PM – 5 PM

Fri. 3/3: 8 AM – 5 PM

Sat. 3/4: 8 AM – 5 PM

Sun. 3/5: 1 PM – 5 PM

Spring 2023

Fri. 4/28: 8 AM – 5 PM

Sat. 4/29: 8 AM – 5 PM

Sun. 4/30: 1 PM – 5 PM

Fri. 5/5: 8 AM – 5 PM

Sat. 5/6: 8 AM – 5 PM

Sun. 5/7: 1 PM – 5 PM

Summer 2023

Fri. 7/14: 8 AM – 5 PM

Sat. 7/15: 8 AM – 5 PM

Sun. 7/16: 1 PM – 5 PM

Fri. 7/21: 8 AM – 5 PM

Sat. 7/22: 8 AM – 5 PM

Sun. 7/23: 1 PM – 5 PM

Fall 2023