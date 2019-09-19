Raleigh gas leak shuts down road, leads to evacuations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas leak in east Raleigh has shut down a section of a road and, according to residents, resulted in evacuations in the area.

According to police, the 2300-block of Milburnie Road between N. King Charles Road and Culpepper Lane is closed due to the leak.

Video from the scene showed multiple ambulances, fire trucks and police vehicles lining the road in the area of the gas leak.

Authorities on scene have not confirmed that evacuations have taken place, but residents on Milburnie Road said some have already been asked to leave their homes.

Dominion Energy is currently on the scene working to fix the leak.

Police told CBS 17 that the road could be closed for an extended period of time.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now