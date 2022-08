RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a road is completely shut down after a gas line was hit by a piece of equipment Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say the gas line was on the bridge on Rock Quarry Road between the Raleigh Police Department Southeast District offices and the Redeeming Love Missionary Church.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

(Raleigh Police Department)

No further information was provided.