Raleigh gas prices nearly $1 higher than this time one year ago, according to GasBuddy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The average gas price in Raleigh today is $2.94 per gallon, surpassing North Carolina’s total by nearly $1 from last summer.

Raleigh gas prices have risen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week alone, according to a release from Patrick DeHaan, head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, and a GasBuddy survey of 472 gas stations throughout the city.

GasBuddy’s survey also reports that the price per gallon of gas is 3.1 cents higher than one month ago, nearly double the climb of the national average in the same time span (1.7).

The cheapest gas currently reported in Raleigh is priced at $2.75 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.09 per gallon.

Neighboring cities such as Greensboro, Fayetteville and Durham have also seen spikes in prices.

Greensboro is up 7.7 cents in the last week, averaging $2.93 per gallon, Fayetteville is up 7.1 cents, averaging $2.92 per gallon and Durham is up 1.6 cents, averaging $2.97 per gallon.

“The downward move in the national average last week was short-lived with the national average rebounding last week on continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. which has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull,” DeHaan said. “According to GasBuddy data, demand last week set another 2021 high, eclipsing the previous week’s record as we head into the prime of the summer driving season. For the next week or two, we may continue to see gas prices inch higher, but once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we’ll likely see demand trail off.”