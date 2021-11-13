Raleigh gives away hundreds of winter supplies, from lanterns to first aid, to those in need Saturday

Volunteers at the Raleigh storm preparation supply giveaway on Saturday helped put hundreds of supplies in bags for those in need (Hayley Fixler).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the temperatures continue to drop, it’s important to be prepared for power outages and any winter storms.

On Saturday, 100 storm preparation bags were handed out at Worthdale Park in Raleigh.

“Here’s an emergency radio, a lantern,” Donna Crawford said as she showed CBS 17 everything the bags offered to those in need.

She continued showing CBS 17 crews the treasures she received in a bright green bag, knowing it will be game-changing with the winter months and storms that may be coming. Including the potential freeze warning set for Sunday.

“It sounds like we’re going to have a bad winter, so I want to make sure the elderly are prepared,” Crawford said.

She picked up six bags, to help her neighbors, and herself, be ready for anything.

“The elderly can’t get around, and these lights – they can set around inside if the power goes out,” Crawford said.

She also said the loss of power happens quite a bit in her neighborhood.

“We do lose (power) anywhere from eight hours to two days. It can be worse with ice.”

That’s why Sondra Collins, the chair of the Raleigh Fair Housing Hearing Board, wanted to use some of the money the board got from city leaders and sponsors to make storm prep bags.

“There are a lot of trees around here, and we know for a fact that these are areas (where) it’s the last area where electricity is restored,” she said.

With winter coming, she doesn’t want anyone to struggle.

“We try to go to a neighborhood where certain items like storm supplies, don’t have to go in (people’s) budgets,” Collins said. “We’re trying to make sure they have what they need.”