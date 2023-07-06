RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The perfect view of nature is what convinced kay Maningas to buy her home in Raleigh’s Ridgeloch community 30 years ago.

“A lot of people don’t even know this area exists. It’s like a little hidden gem,” she said.

Now, she’s unsure about the future as city staff have proposed bringing a greenway trail into her backyard.

“Safety is a big concern. Not just safety, but people looking in our windows and the noise and just losing our privacy,” said Maningas.

City of Raleigh staff are planning improvements to Mine Creek Trail south of Shelley Lake. The project will address two aging pedestrian bridges on the trail. The bridges, among the oldest in the city, are south of West Millbrook Road and next to the Ridgeloch and Briarwood neighborhoods.

Staff are recommending council members vote to tear the down the bridges, widen and realign the trail to avoid crossing the creek. This would put the trail about 40 to 70 feet from the existing Ridgeloch townhomes, according to the city. It also requires the city to purchase property from the homeowners association to make room for the wider trail.

Stakes already placed in the ground indicate where the trail will go. The city has also placed stakes to indicate where a potential fence line could be installed. City staff are offering to pay for the construction and maintenance of the fence to address privacy concerns.

“No one would want this,” said Marilyn Alphin, vice president of the homeowners association for Ridgeloch. She said their fight is also about preserving the bridges.

“They’re historic and if you ask anyone about that trail, that’s what they remember. It’s the two bridges. One lady called it her talking bridge. She said her and her friends meet there once a month just to talk,” Alphin said.

While there is an option to replace the aging bridges to keep the trail alignment the same, staff say re-aligning is cheaper and makes maintenance access easier.

“As we work through the design, we will continue to work with the community on those different design features and try to come with up with something that works mutually,” Lisa Schiffbauer with the Raleigh Parks and Recreation told councilmembers this week.

Alphin tells CBS 17, “That is very frustrating for us to know that you’re going to ruin this for so many people when you don’t have to.”

City staff will have a design ready for council members to vote on by the fall. It will be up to them to approve the plan or send it back to a community for more discussion.

“I’m always hopeful and and always see the glass is half full,” said Maningas said. “I hope that they will really listen to us.”