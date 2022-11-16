RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail.

An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges are south of West Millbrook Road, downstream of Shelley Lake, and next to the Ridgeloch and Briarwood neighborhoods.

After reviewing three options to address the bridges, the Parks, Recreation and Greenway Advisory Board have chosen their preferred plan to recommend to city council. That plan, however is getting push back from residents in the Ridgeloch community.

People who live in the area are urging council to consider the other options. The preferred option from the advisory board realigns the trail and positions it closer to 14 Ridgeloche townhomes. Neighbors are expressing concerns about privacy and public access.

“This would put the back decks of 14 of our families, 50 feet from the greenway trails,” one resident told councilmembers this week.

Under the board’s preferred plan, the trail would shift to the west side of Mine Creek. Estimated to cost between $525,000 to $600,000, the board says the move will not require any future bridge repair, which would have minimal environmental impact and require minimal tree removal.

It would require property owners to give up some of their land to make way for the trail’s realignment.

“The thought of having the greenway trail right behind my deck is frightening. I think this is a huge safety concern. I’ve lived here for 32 years and I’ve enjoyed the peace, the privacy and the security of this little hidden gem,” another resident told city council this week.

An alternate options for the trail include replace the existing two bridges with new structures and replace asphalt. This option would require the city acquire land from three property owners to position the trail further from the stream while keeping it east of the creek. This option could cost up to $1.7 million.

The third option would utilize on street sidewalks along Shelley Road, Millbrook Road, and North Hills Drive to connect to the Mine Creek Trail just south of Thayer Drive. It would cost the least at $300,000 but creates a gap in the greenway system and would require improvements to nearby roads and crossings.

“If you allow this, it’s going to turn into a public parking lot. No body is going to park across on Millbrook Road to get to that trail. We will bear all the cost of that ourselves. The safety and the cost of it,” said one neighbor.

While advisory board will make a recommendation for how to handle the project, it will ultimately be up to council members to make the final decision.