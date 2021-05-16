Raleigh grocery shoppers have mixed reactions on lifted mask mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Grocery shopping is starting to look a little different in North Carolina during the first weekend of the eased gathering and COVID-19 face mask restrictions.

Many people are opting not to wear a mask at approved places like Walmart and Trader Joe’s.

“It feels great. I’m definitely more conscious of my facial expressions because I don’t have a mask on. But it’s great to see other people’s faces and other people smiling and in a good mood,” said Ashley Thomas, a Raleigh resident.

However, some shoppers are still on the fence about it all.

“I wore my mask today. I still have it with me — it’s kind of a habit and a pattern. I think it may take me a little bit but I think I’ll get there soon. We’re all excited. I kind of wished the CDC made a bigger push for vaccinations,” said Drew Sprague, also of Raleigh.

While others say even though they’ve been vaccinated, it’s going to take a lot more before they feel comfortable tossing their mask aside or shopping alongside maskless people.

“We try to stay away from them. Yeah, it’s really important to wear a mask,” said Martha Ponton, a Jonesville resident.

While North Carolina’s mask mandate has been lifted, businesses can still require customers to wear them, so you’ll want to check store guidelines before you shop.

