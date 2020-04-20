Raleigh group helps Wake County schools set up 10k hotspots as students start online classes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public School System received more than 10,000 WiFi hotspots this past week to help students without reliable internet access.

The large hotspot purchase by the school system comes as students transition to remote classes during the pandemic.

Volunteers with Activate Good helped configure the hotspots.

The organization posted a need for help calling it “Operation Access.” They said a wave of volunteers quickly signed up to help.

Those volunteers helped the process go from taking weeks to taking days.

“I think that’s just a testament to not only people want to get out of the house, but how much people care and want to find a way to contribute and help each other out right now,” said Amber Smith, executive director of Activate Good.

Activate Good has several volunteer projects people can sign up for right now. Some of the projects can be accomplished remotely.

