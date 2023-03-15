RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kerwin Pittman’s passion is social justice and police reform work.

It is the catalyst for a new way to stay in touch with what’s going on.

“The idea for this app came from being on numerous cases of law enforcement brutality and hearing about law enforcement,” said Pittman.

This week, his organization, Recidivism Reduction Educational Program Services (RREPS), launched CodeBlue Brutality Alert.

Pittman said the mass text alert system sends out information, to those who opt in, regarding claims of law enforcement brutality in Wake County.

“This is a tool about accountability. This whole app is about holding them accountable when they do unjust deeds, but also getting additional eyes to the scene,” he explained.

However, Fuquay-Varina Police Chief Brandon Medina said his department has policies in place to keep officers accountable.

“There are always two sides to every story. One thing that doesn’t change the idea is body camera footage. It’s objective. It doesn’t take a side of the individual or the law enforcement officer. It just tells you what it is,” Medina said.

Medina said he spends a lot of time double-checking his officers’ body camera video.

He also said there’s a transparency portal on the town’s website where people can type in feedback.

“In those certain incidents have been filed they have been looked at objectively. If they are in violation, we handle them as seen fit,” said Medina.

CBS17’s Nick Sturdivant asked Pittman how the group can verify each incident reported.

“We will have individuals on our team that will go out and pretty much do investigations,” Pittman said. “(That means going through) scanners, police reports and things of that nature,” he added.

Right now, the CodeBlue Brutality System is just for Wake County, but Pittman hopes to eventually open it up to more areas.

CodeBlue Brutality link – CodeBlue Brutality Alert — RREPS

Fuquay-Varina Transparency Portal – Transparency Portal | Fuquay-Varina, NC