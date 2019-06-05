Raleigh gun violence up nearly 40% this year despite new firearms strategy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bullet holes in a home near a deadly weekend Raleigh shooting. CBS 17 photo [ + - ] Video Video Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -- Raleigh's police chief says gun violence has increased by 37 percent in the city this year.

At Tuesday afternoon’s city council meeting, the chief and several others in the community wore orange, as a way to raise awareness for gun violence.

Just this weekend there were more than 17 gun-related incidents. The police chief says a 20-year-old was shot and killed, a 14-year-old was shot, and a mother and her five-year-old were shot at, but the chief says she believes their new strategy will cut down on the violence.

A year ago, Raleigh police launched their firearms violence reduction strategy.

“It’s not about just locking everybody up,” said Cassandra Deck-Brown, the Raleigh Police Chief. “It’s about having conversations with our young people and getting them to understand the significance and seriousness of pulling that trigger and the impact that comes with it.”

Deck-Brown says the strategy focuses on better training their officers on how to handle gun violence and how to make sure they’ve gathered enough evidence so that the charges will hold up in court.

“We have convicted felons who repeatedly use weapons and sometimes the case won’t be as comprehensive and things happen where a case is lost on a technicality so we want to make sure our officers are educated,” said Deck-Brown.

The police chief says the most important part is educating the community, particularly the younger generation, like 12-year-old Noah Perry who often worries about his own safety.

“I think it’s important for young people to come out and learn while they’re still young, so they don’t commit gun violence,” Perry said. “I’m outside a lot and I walk around different places and somebody could just come up on me and try to shoot.”

Officials told CBS 17 that this year Raleigh police have confiscated 565 guns and recovered 117 stolen guns.

“You see a lot of kids and adults being shot by stray bullets that wasn’t even intended for them,” said John Brown, a former Raleigh police and a current police mentor.

The police chief says even though gun violence has gone up by 37%, she still thinks their strategy will yield results, but she’s calling on the community to help by reporting any suspicious activity they see.

