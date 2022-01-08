Raleigh gym ‘in a state of panic’ as COVID cases continue to surge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For more than a decade, JoJo Polk has called Raleigh home.

Since 2013, Core Fitness Studio has been his home away from home.

“I’ve seen so much since I’ve been here, but I don’t think anyone has seen anything like this,” he said.

Polk is referring to the impact COVID-19 is having on his business.

As we enter another year in the pandemic, Polk is fearful his business may not make it much longer.

“You can only do so much. You can’t blame anyone. You want to make sure that you’re keeping people safe [and] doing the right things,” he said.

“I think it’s a little bit of all the above. Some people don’t want to come back in the gym quite yet. Some people don’t want to wear a mask quite yet. All over the country, there is an employee shortage,” Polk explained.

With COVID-19 cases back on the rise, Polk is facing the same hurdles as a lot of industries.

CBS 17 noticed on social media that some restaurants in the Triangle are scaling back hours because of staff shortages due to COVID-19 exposures and infections.

Harris Teeter announced starting Monday most stores will begin closing at 9 p.m. until further notice.

“We give so much back to the community. I think people think it’s a luxury. Honestly, it’s a service. So, we are in a state of panic,” Polk said.

As Polk and the Core Fitness team navigate through some uncertain times, they are now asking the community for help so they can stay open.

“We are a family. We give back. We love where we are. We love what we do. We love Raleigh,” Polk said.

He said they’re raising money online to help save the gym.