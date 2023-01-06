RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At the beginning of the new year, everyone wants to get fit and healthier. It’s a New Years resolution that doesn’t seem to go out of style.

However, for some local gyms in the Raleigh area, they weren’t able to keep their doors open because of the pandemic.

CBS 17 talked to gym owner Randy Wood, who is the owner and operator of Knuckle Up Boxing Gym & Fitness.

“January is something everybody thinks about when it comes to the fitness industry because the January rush is so popularized throughout the year,” said Wood.

Knuckle Up Boxing Gym & Fitness has been in the Raleigh area for the past two years— and because of that Wood built a strong clientele base. He talked about how the pandemic affected their business.

“I gotta turn my hat around for that one. So the whole pandemic thing– it was a ride. That was a rollercoaster for sure,” said Wood.

It forced Wood and his staff to find new ways to create exercises for clients so they could keep the flow of money coming in. He was able to receive federal funding from the PPP Loan.

“I was already trying to make sure that we could get online. I was writing our program for months ahead of time,” explained Wood.

With gyms like Planet Fitness popping up all around the country, he talked about why some local gyms were not severely impacted.

“I firmly believe that as long as you provide good customer service and product, you don’t see an impact regardless of what’s going on,” he shared.