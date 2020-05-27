Raleigh Harris Teeter manager sentenced to prison for running ‘gun pipeline’ to DC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A now-former co-manager of a Raleigh Harris Teeter was sentenced to more than two years in prison for his role in a firearm buying scheme, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

A release from U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr.’s office said that William John Shaw, Jr., 37, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison for making false statements while buying firearms.

According to the release, court documents showed that Shaw, who was the co-manager of a Raleigh Harris Teeter from October 2016 until his sentencing, was named in an eight-count indictment filed on Dec. 20, 2019.

Shaw pleaded guilty to all eight counts of making false statements during purchase of a firearm on Feb. 10.

The investigation that resulted in the charges against Shaw was started by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Washington Group II, “following the receipt of information from local law enforcement regarding numerous recovered firearms in Washington, D.C., and Maryland, some of which had been used in crimes,” according to the attorney’s office.

An investigation revealed that between 2013 and 2019, Shaw bought multiple firearms at different stores and pawn shops in Wake and Johnston counties and then sold those guns to people in Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

“During these firearm purchases, Shaw knowingly made false statements related to the acquisition and intended ownership of the firearms,” the release said. Investigators determined that Shaw filled out numerous ATF documents and said that he was the actual transferee/buyer of the purchased firearm(s) and that he was not buying them for another person.

“In 2019, Shaw made unprotected admissions to ATF agents that he purchased and sold approximately 30 to 40 firearms to relatives and other unknown individuals,” the attorney’s office release stated.

“One of the priorities of the Justice Department is to shut down the illegal gun pipeline that feeds firearms into some of our largest and most crime-ridden communities,” commented U.S. Attorney Higdon in the release. “William Shaw was running a gun pipeline between here and Washington. But, no more. The people of the Eastern District as well as the people of Washington are safer now because his pipeline has been shut down.”

Authorities did not specify which Raleigh Harris Teeter location Shaw worked at.

