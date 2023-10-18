RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh has the fifteenth highest homicide rate in the country, according to a new study from WalletHub.

It comes from their new report, Cities with the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems.

To gather their findings, researchers compared 40 of the biggest U.S. cities between Quarter 3 of 2021 and Quarter 3 of 2023.

The study’s top 15 cities with the biggest homicide rates are as follows:

Washington, D.C. Memphis, Tenn. Detroit, Mich. Milwaukee, Wis. Atlanta, Ga. Baltimore, Md. Jacksonville, Fla. Kansas City, Mo. Dallas, Texas Seattle, Wash. Denver, Colo. Albuquerque, N.M. Nashville, Tenn. New Orleans, La. Raleigh, N.C.

Raleigh was the only city in North Carolina to make the list.

It also ranked in smaller categories.

The City of Oaks ranked:

7 for Change in Homicides per Capita (Q3 2023 vs. Q3 2021)

17 for Change in Homicides per Capita (Q3 2023 vs. Q3 2022)

23 for Homicides per Capita

Click here to read the full report.