RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Apex High School students are learning all about the world of aviation.

“There’s just so many opportunities for young people in aviation today and there’s not a lot of avenues for them to get into it,” said Don Koch. He is one of the organizers of the aviation careers technology stem day.

Each year the organization partners with the NCDOT Division of Aviation to immerse kids in the world of planes.

“I think I’m just interested in flying the plane in general and just like how they do it,” said Shams Sodeq, an Apex High School student.

Students are not only learning about planes, but they’re also learning how to use aviation technology.

“We were building these monitors kind of, and they just pick up the radar signal from the plane so we can see when they’re coming in and then when they’re close, where they’re taking off to,” said Apex High School Student, Cranz Smelcer.

Students also got the chance to fly drones, tour RDU’s aviation tower and learn about different careers in aviation.

“When they know that opportunities like these and different ways to go about different pathways in order to become whatever they want, whether it be a pilot or be a drone pilot, the best thing that they can do is obtain that sort of information in their youth,” said D’Anthony Ravenell with the NCDOT Division of Aviation.

You can learn more about Apex High School’s Academy of Information Technology program here.