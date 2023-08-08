RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Triangle teenager represented North Carolina this summer as a part of the U.S. Senate Page Program on Capitol Hill.

Walker Coley is a 16-year-old rising junior at St. David’s School in Raleigh. Coley said he was the only North Carolinian in his summer U.S. Senate Page class.

The U.S. Senate Page program brings in 30 students, each sponsored by Senators, from across the country to assist with general needs.

From running paper to offices, holding doors and helping on the Senate floor, Coley says it was a surreal and humbling experience to be in the room with 100 of the country’s top leaders.

“The first few days I was just in shock seeing all these Senators I’ve seen on TV, whether that be on the debate stage or a newscast, I actually got to see them face to face,” Coley said.

He also says he was surprised by the amount of bi-partisanship on a daily basis, outside of highly-polarizing votes.

“They all come together, they very much are allies all together and it’s very nice to see and it was a very different thing to see than I expected first coming into the program,” Coley said. “I was opening the door for two Senators, one was a Democrat, one was a Republican. They walk in talking about golf. They both vote opposite ways then walk right back out just talking about golf.”

Although not decided, Walker said he could someday see himself working in politics, or in a career that closely works with lawmakers.