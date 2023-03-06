RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A team of Raleigh high school students will advance in a national science competition put on by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The team from Enloe High School won their regional competition for the 2023 National Science Bowl this weekend. They have now secured a spot in the NSB National Finals.

“The National Science Bowl is an extraordinary competition that brings together young minds across America through science and technology,” said Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, DOE Office of Science Director. “I would like to congratulate the Enloe High School team as they advance to the National Finals! Good luck to you – our future scientists, visionaries, and leaders!”

The competition tests middle and high school students on a range of science disciplines as they compete in a fast-paced question-and-answer format solving technical problems.

Enloe High School students will compete in the National Finals in Washington, D.C. starting next month, from April 27 – May 1, with all expenses paid. During that time, students spend several days doing science activities and sightseeing and of course—competing.

The prize for the top two middle and high school teams is $5,000 for their schools’ math and science departments. Other schools placing in the top 16 will win $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.