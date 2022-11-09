RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanderson High School teacher has been charged with 10 felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS 17.

Eric Belk, 37, of Knightdale, was arrested Tuesday by Knightdale police.

Booking photo of Eric Belk, 37.

The warrant states that Belk willfully distributed, received, and exchanged videos of naked children and videos of adult men having sex with female children.

The offenses happened June 15, according to the warrant.

In a letter to parents, Sanderson’s interim principal Kevin Hill said the incident did not involve the high school’s students.

Sanderson High School Parents, To keep you informed, I want to share information about an incident involving a teacher. Eric Belk, a teacher at our school, was arrested last night and charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. We have been informed by law enforcement that the incident under investigation does not appear to involve any of our students and it did not occur at our school. While privacy laws prevent me from providing much information about the situation, I can share that the teacher has been suspended. I will share more information regarding the situation as soon as I am able. If you have questions or concerns, please contact our front office at 919-881-4800. Thank you for your continued support of our school. Kevin L. Hill, Interim Principal

The warrant listed Belk’s employer as “Wake County School System.”



Belk appeared in Wake County Court on Wednesday where a judge said the felonies, which are class E, carry up to 88 months each. His secure bond was set at $500,000.

His next court date is at 9 a.m. on Nov. 30.

