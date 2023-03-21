RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School teacher has resigned following his arrest on charges including attempted sex act with a student.

Principal George E. Harden Jr. announced the resignation of 27-year-old Almando Kilpatrick Brown Jr., of Knightdale, in a message to parents.

Brown was arrested at his home Monday. In addition to the aforementioned offense, he is also charged with felonious indecent liberties with a student.

Harden’s message follows:

Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School Parents/Guardians,

To keep you informed, I want to share information about an incident involving a former teacher.

We learned today that former teacher, Almando Brown, has been arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted sexual offense with a student.

While privacy laws prevent me from providing much information about the situation, I can share that the teacher has resigned, and he will not be returning to our campus or any other WCPSS school at this time.

Our employees are held to the highest standards. The district does not tolerate actions that are not aligned with these standards.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact our front office at 919-856-2800. Thank you for your continued support of our school.

Yours,

George E, Harden Jr.

Principal