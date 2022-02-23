RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh high school will have increased security measures on Thursday after “several altercations” that took place Wednesday during lunch periods, according to a letter sent to families.

In the letter, Principal Ian Solomon said he requested additional law enforcement due to the fights, which he said were “quickly disbanded” and those involved have been identified.

“Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken, and we also will pursue prosecution of those involved to the fullest extent of the law,” Solomon said in the letter.

A video shared with CBS 17 showed a melee break out quickly. Multiple adults jump in to break up fights, but one group of boys managed to single out one or two, take them down, and gang up on them while they’re on the ground.

Solomon said that despite rumors, they have no information on weapons being on campus.