RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Owning a home is something Althea Greene of Raleigh has her eyes on. She said with a grandchild on the way, she hopes to find a house of her own with more space.

“I’m about to be a grandmother, so I need more room and I’m excited to find me a home so my little baby can run around with a lot of free space. I really want a home with a yard,” said Greene.

Greene was among several people who headed to Raleigh’s Carolina Pines Community Center on Saturday to learn more about becoming a first-time homebuyer.

“I mean, apartments are starting around $1,000 a month, so why not buy?” Greene said.

Holly Gallagher, a communications analyst with the City of Raleigh, said they invited the public to meet some of the many groups and resources available that assist families when it comes to home ownership. Families also had the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about homebuyer assistance programs during open workshops.

“Affordable housing is a huge concern for Raleigh residents in the area, understandably, because we’re seeing prices so high,” said Gallagher. “It’s a desirable area to live, we have great schools and resources, and we want to make sure that Raleigh is accessible to all backgrounds and incomes.”

Gallagher said through city programs, they hope to do what they can to offset the cost of home ownership and bring more affordable rental units into the market.

Brittney Quezada, an administrative coordinator with Rebuilding Together of the Triangle, said they and other local groups came out to assist current homeowners, as well. The local non-profit assists with a variety of home repairs including accessibility modifications.

Quezada said homeowners who qualify for the assistance must have owned a home for at least two years.

“A large demographic that we serve in Wake County are seniors, so they’re trying to make sure they’re maintaining the structural integrity of their home.”

Gallagher said the goal of the information session was not only to highlight the city’s resources and help provide answers for those looking to buy and repair, but she also hopes the process of families getting their first home will become more of a reality.

“The city is really here to work on affordable housing solutions across the continuum,” said Gallagher.

Those hoping to learn more can head to raleighnc.gov/housing for more information.