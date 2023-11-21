RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a contractor failed to complete a road project in Raleigh, the city has now chosen a new company to do the $11 million job.

The Atlantic Avenue project aims to widen the road from Highwoods Boulevard to New Hope Church Road.

The design includes a median with protected turns, sidewalks, and a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along the western side of the road.

Estimates show intersections in the project area see anywhere between 32,000 and 56,000 cars a day.

Dozens of crashes have been documented at those intersections with city data showing the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Ingram Drive being the most accident prone.

City of Raleigh

In August, the city fired the initial contractor, JSmith Civil, after city staff said the company failed to maintain adequate manpower and stick to the project schedule. City documents claimed JSmith Civil completed 19.5% of the work when 74% of the contract time had elapsed.

The $11.6 million budgeted project was scheduled to be complete by early March 2024.

Carolina Sunrock has now been chosen to pick up where JSmith Civil left off and finish the work. The company has agreed to complete the job for $13.7 million.

Westfield Insurance, JSmith Civil’s bonding company, will cover the costs of completing the project as a settlement paid to the city. The remainder of the funds will come from the balance left over from JSmith Civil’s incomplete work.

The involvement of the insurance company ensures taxpayers will not have to pay any additional dollars into the project.

Carolina Sunrock is start work in January but a completion date for the project is still unknown. Engineering staff expect it to be complete within the next two years.