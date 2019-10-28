Live Now
CBS 17 Noon News

Raleigh hit-and-run driver reported car stolen to avoid arrest, warrants say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

William Levi Jeffries (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man reported his vehicle stolen after he was involved in a hit-and-run in order to avoid being charged in the incident, warrants say.

William Levi Jeffries Jr., 47, was driving westbound on Western Boulevard near Interstate-440 on Oct. 26 when he was involved in a collision that injured two people, warrants say.

Jeffries left the scene and called police the following day to report his vehicle had been stolen, court documents say.

Raleigh police later said Jeffries reported his vehicle stolen to “hinder and obstruct” the officer’s investigation into the hit-and-run collision.

Jeffries was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with:

  • Two counts felony hit and run causing injury
  • Filing a false report to a police state
  • Operating a vehicle with no insurance
  • Driving while license revoked
  • Failure to reduce speed

He’s being held under a $15,000 bond with a scheduled court appearance on Oct. 28.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss