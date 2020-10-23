Raleigh hit-and-run takes down power lines, closes section of Falls of Neuse Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh is shut down Friday morning after a hit-and-run crash left power lines stretched across the road, police said.

A call regarding the crash came in around 11 p.m. Thursday. According to police, a female driver slammed into a power pole and knocked it down. She then fled the scene.

The impact of the crash caused the lines to stretch across Falls of Neuse between Country Ridge and Cedarhurst drives, authorities said. The closure is near the Quail Corners Shopping Center.

Police said the power pole remains intact, but the road is completely impassable.

Officials told CBS 17 they expect the road to be closed in the area through the rush hour commute.

