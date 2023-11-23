RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds of people started their Thanksgiving by lacing up their shoes and running or walking the Raleigh Turkey Trot 8-K race.

The starting line for the race was near Ridge Road and Wade Avenue and the competition finished in about an hour, followed by a kids dash race.

Matt Capasso tells CBS 17 this was the first time for him and his family to participate in the Raleigh tradition.

“We usually travel for Thanksgiving but we’re in town so we figured before we have turkey and get stuffed on food, we wanted to get some exercise and get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather,” Capasso said.

This is Kevin Rumsey’s first Turkey Trot but the avid runner says he’s no stranger to holiday races like this one.

“For years, I’ve always gone to a Thanksgiving Day race. It’s good to build up your appetite, maybe,” Rumsey said.

Some people are competitive with the race while some are just having fun, dressing in costumes and taking in the special energy this 8-K race has to offer.

The proceeds from the Turkey Trot go to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.