RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s Holiday Express at Pullen Park is once again a sell-out event.

Holiday Express runs from Nov. 29 through Dec. 15. Tickets are sold exclusively online through the city website but they usually sell out quickly. This year, they sold out about two hours after going on sale.

Buying re-sale Holiday Express tickets

The city is warning people to use extreme caution if buying tickets online from anyone who claims to be offering them.

If you are receiving tickets from someone else, it’s important to keep in mind that they are transferrable between guests, not transferrable between nights. Tickets are transferable via email or text message.

The city sold tickets for $16 plus tax per guest. Their policy states they may not be re-sold for more than face value.

Know before you go

Parking

Free parking for Holiday Express at Pullen Park can be found in the Coliseum Parking Deck on the N.C. State University campus.

Free parking permits need to be purchased through the university. You can do so by clicking here. You will need to enter HolidayExpress in the Event Voucher Code space. The permit is virtual and requires you enter your license plate number.

Train ride

The train time you purchase is the time you are required to ride. If you miss your train time, you may attempt to ride standby starting at 8:30 p.m.

Requests for changes to train times cannot be honored. Visitors are asked to arrive at the train station 15 minutes before their scheduled train time.

Inclement Weather Plan

The city has pre-scheduled four rain dates in case of inclement weather. The evenr may be canceled in case of rain with extremely wet conditions, high winds, lightning, or extremely cold conditions with ice or snow.

Weather conditions are evaluated on a daily basis and cancellations will be made by noon on the day of the event.

Registered guests will be notified by email and information will be posted on the website.

The designated rain dates are Dec. 16, 17, 18, and 19.