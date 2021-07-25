Raleigh home heavily damaged by fire Sunday evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh fire crews responded to a house fire in northwest Raleigh Sunday evening.

The fire was reported around 7:20 p.m. at a home just off North Radner Way, which is in a neighborhood near New Leesville Boulevard and Hickory Grove Church Road.

Several units responded to the house fire, including at least one ladder crew. The roof of the home and other exterior areas had major damage from the fire, according to a CBS 17 photographer at the scene.

North Radner Way was closed during the incident.

There was no word about injuries or what started the fire.