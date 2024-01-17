RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Raleigh home is a total loss after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning, according to the Northern Wake Fire Department.

On Wednesday shortly after midnight, a working fire was reported in the 8900 block of Carnoustie Way near Baileywick and Creedmoor roads.

Northern Wake firefighters told CBS 17 the blaze started in the back of the house, and the middle of the home eventually caved in. The family living in the home safely escaped.

A home on Carnoustie Way in Raleigh is a total loss after a fire. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Sand on the road to melt the ice from the fire hoses. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

A home on Carnoustie Way in Raleigh is a total loss after a fire. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

An NCDOT sand truck came out to the residence as firefighters were using a larger amount of water to fight the flames. The street became slick with ice and the trucks were unable to drive down the hill.

The Wake County Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.