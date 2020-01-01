Raleigh home destroyed in New Year’s Day fire, firefighter hurt battling blaze, homeowner says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh family’s home was destroyed in a New Year’s Day fire Wednesday morning and a firefighter was hurt battling the blaze, the homeowner told CBS 17.

Eliza Stewart told CBS 17 the house at 107 Maywood Ave. has belonged to her family for more than 25 years and was being rented out to her grandson.

According to Stewart, no one was home when the fire broke out in the south Raleigh home around 4:30 a.m. Her grandson’s dog was home, but was outside and was able to alert neighbors to the fire. A neighbor called 911 and stayed with the dog until firefighters arrived at the scene, Stewart said.

A firefighter was hurt while trying to knock down the flames, according to Stewart.

The massive fire destroyed the entire home and everything inside, including all of the Christmas presents Stewart’s 4-year-old great grandson got just last week, she said.

Fire officials did not specify the severity of the firefighter’s injuries.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

