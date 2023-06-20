RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An east Raleigh home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 2:45 p.m. at a two-story home in the 1600 block of Beacon Village Drive.

Photos from the scene showed much of the home’s roof was destroyed by the fire.

There’s no word about possible injuries.

A neighbor who called 911 told CBS 17 that they believe the fire began in the garage and spread to the attic.

Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

The home is located in a neighborhood near the corner of North New Hope Road and New Bern Avenue.