RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they’re investigating a shooting in northeast Raleigh early Saturday morning.

At about 2:44 a.m., officers said they were called to the 4200 block of Toccopola St. in reference to shots fired.

When they arrived, they said they found a home struck by gunfire.

One person inside the home was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the police department.

Police said there are no suspects and it’s not known if the shooting was random.

They continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.