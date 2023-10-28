RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s good news at a Raleigh home in the Oakwood neighborhood after thousands of dollars worth of Halloween decorations were stolen this week.

Homeowner Jesse Jones, who is known for his over-the-rip Halloween displays around his home, said $3,000 worth of decorations were stolen overnight Thursday.

Jones said someone stole six of his Halloween decorations — five large clowns and a Jason animatronic.

“It’s just frustrating because we spend a lot of time, and especially with the clown houses down there, we had that fixed perfect,” Jones said. “It looked great.”

The good news is that by Saturday night Jones had managed to get back nearly all of the decorations.

Jones told CBS 17 Saturday evening that neighbors in the historic community near downtown Raleigh had helped him track down the bulk of the stolen decorations.

The various items were found by neighbors and eventually returned — except for one special, scary, spooky guy.

The Jason animatronic is still missing.