Raleigh hospital chaplain officiates wedding after couple delivers son

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh couple wasn’t sure when they’d be able to get married after the coronavirus pandemic delayed their wedding plans. When they went to UNC REX Hospital to have their son, they left not only as new parents, but also as newlyweds.

Cynthia Meekins-Mattocks offers comfort in difficult times in her role as a chaplain at UNC REX. She prays with sick patients, for families of those who have died, and for healthcare workers dealing with extraordinarily stressful times.

Meekins-Mattocks recently got a different kind of call: a couple had delivered a baby and needed to see a chaplain. The pandemic had delayed their wedding plans, but Meekins-Mattocks said they had their marriage license and a newborn son

(Courtesy of UNC Health)

They didn’t want to wait another moment. Meekins-Mattocks had never officiated a wedding before but was happy to help.

“That was such an honor to just rise up and say, ‘I am on my way,’” she said.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the hospital room as the couple exchanged vows.

“I looked at them and I said, ‘Now, by the power vested in me, you are now husband and wife.’ My voice started cracking I started to cry,” she said.

It isn’t unusual for chaplains to cry with a family, but it’s not every day they cry tears of joy.

“I’m just excited that it happened here at a place where I see so much tragedy,” Meekins-Mattocks said. “There was so much hope.”

