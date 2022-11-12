RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Convention Center was packed on Saturday as the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational kicked off– bringing together competitors, fans and content creators.

“I can’t imagine not being here,” Whitney Singleton, known as KeepUpRadio on social media, said. “I love Fortnite so much, I’ve been playing since 2017.”

The competition brought together thousands of people from across the globe, some of them staying at local hotels and dining in local restaurants. Twenty-seven countries were represented on the stage, with competitors flying in from places like Germany, Japan, France and Canada, all of them competing for the $1 million prize pool.

Longtime players of the game say the worldwide fandom is one of the best aspects of the game.

“I think that’s the beauty of Fortnite, no matter where you are, you can log on and make friends and play,” Singleton said.

She says even if Fortnite isn’t your forte, tournaments like this one are open to everyone and anyone.

“It’s a great way to come together, even if you don’t play Fortnite, it’s just a great community to get to know people,” Singleton said.

The tournament wraps up on Sunday.